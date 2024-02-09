Big E may have accidentally spoiled WWE's plans for The Rock at the WrestleMania 40 Press Conference

Big E was a surprise last-minute addition to the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event along with CM Punk, with both men joining Michael Cole and Pat McAfee as hosts of the show. The former WWE Champion may have accidentally spoiled the company's plans for The Rock.

It was a chaotic ending to the Press Event as Roman Reigns 'chose' The Rock, and the match seemed to be set for WrestleMania 40. However, Cody Rhodes came out and said, "This is bulls**t," and chose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The Great One would end up slapping Cody Rhodes towards the end and threatening Triple H to "fix" the situation otherwise he and Roman Reigns will.

In the immediate aftermath of the event, Big E seemed understandably flabbergasted at what he saw and suggested that the men could be headed for a Tag Team collision at some point.

This could possibly be a spoiler for WWE's plans for The Rock, as it may lead to a tag team match of sorts featuring him and Roman Reigns against the potential team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Where it happens is mostly WrestleMania 40 Night One in what will almost certainly be the main event if announced. Or, due to the lack of star power at the upcoming PLE, this could become the blockbuster main event at Elimination Chamber.

For now, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is official as the main event of WrestleMania 40, potentially for Night Two, so fans passionately chanting "We want Cody" and passionately posting on social media can breathe a sigh of relief.

The decision was always in Cody's hands, and it looks like he is all set to finish his story.

