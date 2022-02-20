"A transition... I did not expect" - Big E on his move to WWE SmackDown and New Day reunion

One of the biggest shocks of the 2020 WWE Draft was the splitting up of The New Day. While Big E remained on SmackDown, his partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods found themselves on RAW.

It worked in E's favor, apparently, as the former NXT Champion won the Intercontinental Championship, Money in the Bank, and then cashed that in to win Raw's WWE Championship.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Never fathomed I’d one day get to be the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500…yet here we are! Never fathomed I’d one day get to be the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500…yet here we are! https://t.co/VcpNdFKMZ4

Jumping forward to now in 2022. The former WWE Champion finds himself back on SmackDown, along with his New Day brethren, and away from the world title scene. That being said, however, E is handling the entire situation like a class act.

Big E is thrilled to be back with his New Day brothers

While reuniting with Kingston and Woods wasn't exactly the scenario he had expected, he's still happy to be with them again. In a conversation with TalkSport, E explained:

"For me, [this] was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career... I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. [Reuniting with them] is my greatest delight."

If you were upset at the popular superstar's sudden drop from the main event scene, you weren't alone. Plenty of his colleagues backstage were pretty sore about it as well. It's this kind of support that he greatly appreciates.

“It means the world to me that I have the respect of my peers because above money, fame or success, I think the way you carry yourself as a human being, how you interact with your peers, your friends and strangers, it matters."

Do you think we'll see Big E in the world title picture once again? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Ryan K Boman