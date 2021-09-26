"I’m the king of the hill there" - Big E on moving to RAW

WWE Champion Big E was recently in conversation with Cincy 360 on his role as its top star.

'The Powerhouse of Positivity' had a strong outing on RAW this week as he took on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match. While Big E did not win the match, he put on a stellar performance with possibly two of the hardest hitters in the WWE.

Big E mentioned that with the WWE Championship, he is now responsible for making Monday Night RAW the A-show. Positivity He has been doing a bit of back and forth between the red and blue brands but wants to feature predominantly on RAW going forward.

According to him, the show's viewership depended on the WWE Champion, and he wanted to become the company's new face.

“In my mind, RAW is my show. That WWE Championship means that RAW is my show. I’m the king of the hill there. Right now, I’ve been kind of going back and forth with SmackDown a little bit, but I anticipate that will be over soon. I want to focus on making RAW this best show it can be, and I take pride in that. A lot of times the viewership, the quality of the show is on the WWE Champion. That’s a big marker for having a really good reign,” said Big E.

Big E was separated from The New Day in the last Draft

WWE will be holding night 1 of their Draft on next week's SmackDown. Night 2 will continue on RAW the following week. There is a strong possibility that Big E may be drafted to the Red Brand.

It was almost the same time last year when Big E was drafted to SmackDown while Woods and Kofi were moved to the red brand. With his possible move, the story will come full circle for The New Day.

During his singles run, Big E had some significant accolades. He won the Intercontinental Championship, Money in The Bank contract and finally cashed in the latter on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion.

