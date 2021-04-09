Big E opens up about African-American representation in pro-wrestling

Big E is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today and is one of many African-American superstars to have seen massive success over the past few years. He recently spoke about African-American representation in pro-wrestling.

During his conversation with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Big E talked about how representation is important in wrestling, and even paid respect to some of WWE's top African-American stars.

Big E spoke about how there are now more African-American superstars finding success in WWE. He specifically mentioned how glad he is that the rise of these stars comes not from some diversity initiative but because all of them deserved it.

"I think it's important man. Representation does matter, especially in media, and I'm someone who in many ways felt like I was raised by TV and by film because I spent so much of my childhood and still today, just you know, plopped in front of a couch watching stories and it's an honor. One of the things that I really love is looking around the company and you look at the rest of Mania card and there are black talent throughout. What I think is most important is, to me, when you look at that card, you don't see a bunch of black talent who are given that opportunity as a diversity initiative or because we just needed more black talent."

Big E will defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37 against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Big E has his own educational animated series

Big E is doing his part to raise awareness about black history. He has released his own educational animated series to teach children about some of the important figures in black history.

The show titled "Our Heroes Rock" feature the stories of numerous individuals, including Ruby Bridges, Medgar Evers, and Ida B. Wells.

The show is something that Big E is very proud of and is an excellent initiative on the WWE Superstar's part. Hopefully, the show impacts and influences the thinking of the next generation.