"We've always wanted to turn heel" - Big E opens up about desired character change for The New Day

It sounds like The New Day are open to the idea of taking things in a less positive direction in 2022.

The New Day recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the possibility of the faction turning heel in the future, Big E revealed that it's something they've always wanted to do, but he's hesitant about what it could mean for his projects outside the ring right now.

"Honestly, we have [wanted that] the entire time – we’ve always wanted to turn heel. It’s just so much fun," Big E said. "[But] what I’m doing in the ring dovetails so well into all the things I wanna do outside of the ring, as far as just charitable work, just telling my story with my issues with depression and mental health. I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense right now."

Xavier Woods is on board for The New Day to turn heel

Unlike Big E, Xavier Woods seems a lot more excited about the possibility, mentioning how fun it is to scream at little kids in the audience at WWE Live Events.

"Yeah! One hundred percent – I’m a horrible person! It’s just super fun to scream at little kids," Xavier Woods said. "'Cause when we were heels before, our stuff would see kids getting legitimately mad and upset at us. It’s just so much fun to be snarky, to be rude and disliked. It’s great being cheered, and people pulling for us and being the good guys – both sides are really fun to play, but I wouldn’t be mad at it at all. We love that, we talk about it all the time!"

The idea of The New Day reuniting and turning heel in 2022 is certainly an interesting one. But will fans get to see it? Only time will tell.

What do you make of The New Day's comments? Would you like to see these three men turn heel in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

