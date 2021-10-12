“That's the worst” - Big E opens up about the result of being booed as a babyface

WWE Champion Big E might be the epitome of positivity, but he's had low moments during his journey that led him to this point.

His status as a fan-favorite star makes it easy to imagine that he gets cheered all the time. But there have been a few occasions when the current champion has been booed by the WWE Universe.

Big E recently sat down with Matty Paddock of The Independent to discuss all things WWE. When the subject of low moments in his WWE career came up, Big E told the story about how his feud with Bad News Barrett generated a negative response from the fans.

"I was in a program with Bad News Barrett," Big E began. "He was super over and had that scissor lift and was getting great reactions. The night that I dropped the title, I was blowing my comeback and getting booed and, as a babyface, that’s the worst! When you’ve got your heel rocking and rolling and you’re getting booed... oh no! Things have gone awry!"

Matty Paddock @MattyPaddock @WWEPR

independent.co.uk/sport/general/… Excl: As WWE Champion, @WWEBigE is at the top of his game. He’s told me of the moments he feared his WWE career might end before it truly began (your fault, @StuBennett !) and how he’s used them as a driving force. A great story. @WWEUK Excl: As WWE Champion, @WWEBigE is at the top of his game. He’s told me of the moments he feared his WWE career might end before it truly began (your fault, @StuBennett!) and how he’s used them as a driving force. A great story. @WWEUK @WWEPR

independent.co.uk/sport/general/…

Big E credits Xavier Woods for pulling him out of one of his lowest points in WWE

After Big E dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Barrett, he was informed that WWE creative had no plans for him. Luckily for Big E, Xavier Woods pitched the concept of The New Day to him the exact same day. As the saying goes, the rest is history.

"I ended up losing the title that night," Big E continued. "And it got to a point afterwards where [WWE agent] Road Dogg said, ‘We need to get you to work on something and find something because we have no plans for you right now.’ Thankfully, that same day [Xavier] Woods came up to me and pitched doing a faction [group]. That took some time to get going of course!"

While The New Day didn't happen overnight, it's good to see that when one door closed, another one opened for Big E.

Also Read

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE @StuBennett Hahahahahaha. Naw, I’m just salty you were super over. I’ll never forget you cackling in your scissor lift during Brodus vs Miz. @StuBennett Hahahahahaha. Naw, I’m just salty you were super over. I’ll never forget you cackling in your scissor lift during Brodus vs Miz.

Is Big E the perfect example of the cream always rising to the top? What do you think about his reign as the WWE Champion so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever booed Big E? Yes No 1 votes so far