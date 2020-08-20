Big E and Roman Reigns made their WWE main roster debuts around the same time. The Big Dog arrived on WWE RAW along with his brothers in arms The Shield, while Big E sided with Dolph Ziggler.

In their singles career, Roman Reigns has won all the Championships in the WWE, becoming the ninth Grand Slam Champion. Whereas, Big E has only won the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Championship.

Now, Big E has been given a chance to make an impact with his singles run and WWE fans across the globe lie in wait to see what happens.

Big E on WWE choosing Roman Reigns as the face of the company

Big E was in conversation with talkSPORT recently. During the interview, Big E spoke about his wrestling career, and his on-going singles run. While in conversation, Big E revealed that there was a time when WWE had to choose between him and Roman Reigns as the face of the company.

“There was a point – and I don’t know if this was a thing – but there was a rumour that the choice was between me and Roman and they were kind of deciding [who to push]. To me, Roman made so much sense – look at him! You can say what you want about him, but look at the guy. I’ve been in the ring with him and he’s incredible, he gets so much love. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone say ‘I didn’t enjoy working with him’ or ‘I didn’t think he was good in the ring.’ If you’ve been in the ring with [you’d know] he deserves the spot he got! So six or seven years ago, it wouldn’t have made sense [for me to get the push] and I wasn’t ready for it then. Now I feel so much more comfortable as a performer, as a promo and in my character – and unabashedly being myself. I feel capable of being whatever this run is going to be.”

