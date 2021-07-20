"It felt like it was a big moment" - Big E opens up on his experience at WWE Money in the Bank

Two days ago, WWE presented Money in the Bank, the first WWE pay-per-view with fans in attendance since WrestleMania earlier this year. Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas was packed with live fans in attendance excited for the event. The Superstars received a warm reception from the crowd throughout the night.

One of the main highlights from the event was Big E winning the WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The former Intercontinenal Champion now has an opportunity to cash in on the World Championship of his choosing whenever he wants.

In a recent interview with WWE India, Big E detailed his experience at the event and discussed how it felt to perform in front of fans again:

"Oh, man. I had people reach out to me and tell me “it was kind of a different you in front of crowds”. I tried my best to be enthusiastic in the Thunderdome era but there is nothing like being in front of a live audience. There's this real excitement about being back, being in front of crowds. I'm just appreciative of that energy, of people being behind me and supporting me. It felt like it was a big moment. I think a lot of that is because of the people I was in the ring with, you know. I felt like when I looked at the eight men that were in that match, it was stacked and I think one of the most stacked line-ups you could see for Money in the Bank. It's a night that I'll remember for a very, very long time," Big E said.

Big E on the support he received from the WWE fans

Big E with the Money in the Bank briefcase

In the same interview with WWE India, Big E acknowledged the support he received from the WWE Universe and had the following to say when asked about him being the fan favorite heading into the match:

"It means a lot to me." Big E said. "That’s what we do it for. The point is to get people invested, to have them in the palm of your hands, to feel like we're all on this ride together. This collective of people who are really invested in seeing one thing happen. The outpouring of love from fans and my peers, I'm just so thankful and appreciative. The reaction has been so overwhelmingly positive. I couldn't ask for a better moment."

