"Lying a**" - Big E posts throwback image hilariously calling New Day stablemate a liar

The New Day has been one of the most successful factions of the last decade!
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Jul 22, 2022 04:59 AM IST

So it turns out The New Day didn't end up having to be so serious after all.

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, better known as The New Day, are one of the most popular factions in WWE history. Since the formation of the group, both Kingston and Big E have gone on to become WWE Champion.

But eight years ago, there was a different vision for the group, which Xavier Woods laid out very clearly. Big E remembered the moment on social media today, as he hilariously called out his stablemate for being wrong about what the faction became.

"Eight years ago today, @AustinCreedWins lied! Lying a** Woodsie...," Big E wrote.

The quote in question is from the July 21, 2014 episode of WWE RAW where the trio united to form a much more serious stable than what The New Day would eventually turn out to be.

"This is exactly what I have been talking about," said Woods. "You cannot move ahead by shaking hands, kissing babies, singing and dancing like a puppet! You cannot move ahead by always doing what you're told. Now is our time.This is our place. It is time for us to find focus. It is up to us to find order. Together, it is our time to find a purpose. Because we do not ask any longer. Now, we take," Xavier Woods said eight years ago on an episode of WWE RAW.
Eight years ago today, @AustinCreedWins lied! Lying ass Woodsie… https://t.co/RPOl4RfLxp

The New Day's Xavier Woods replied to Big E's tweet

Xavier Woods was quick to reply to Big E's tweet with a GIF of a man laughing which said:

"HA! GOT HEEEM!" Xavier Woods replied.

It's truly crazy to see what Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods could have become and how much it would have likely changed the trajectory of the WWE.

twitter.com/wwebige/status… https://t.co/vQZ9z3TjEE

What do you think about Big E taking us on a trip down memory lane? Do you remember this Xavier Woods promo? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

Comments

