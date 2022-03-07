"He's someone who leads by action" - Big E heaps praise on former WWE Champion

Big E and Kofi Kingston were both unlikely heroes who finally achieved their dreams of hoisting the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, both were also beaten for the title by Brock Lesnar under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Kofi was cut down by The Beast Incarnate in a mere eight seconds, bringing an end to "KofiMania" on an episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, E dropped the belt to Lesnar in a fatal 5-way at WWE Day 1.

The New Day members were then quietly shuffled back to the tag team picture, with neither receiving a one-on-one rematch against Brock.

However, the two have remained positive. In a recent interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Big E lavished praise on his New Day partner for his professionalism. The Powerhouse of Positivity revealed that despite the abrupt end to his reign, Kofi never complained:

"I think the thing with Kofi [Kingston] is he’s not a guy who’s gonna pull you aside and lecture you, but he’s someone who leads by action," said E. "That’s what I love is, you know, I was just able to see the way that he handled things with his title run and the way things ended. It’s kind of — it’s interesting I’ll say, how our runs weren’t too drastically different, you know?" (H/T POST Wrestling)

You can check out Big E's interview below:

Big E recently reunited with Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown

Shortly after losing the WWE Championship, E was moved back to SmackDown from Monday Night RAW and reunited with Kofi Kingston. They currently compete as a tag team on the blue brand.

The New Day are one of the most enduring and successful squads in WWE history. The team of Kofi, E and Xavier Woods combined have captured tag team gold 11 times on top of Big E and Kofi winning the WWE Championship once each.

King Xavier Woods is currently out of action due to injury. When he returns, The New Day will be whole again. It'll be interesting to see what they get up to next.

