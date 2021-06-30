"Put some respect on his name" - Big E comments on WWE RAW Star's recent matches

The highlights of Big E's WWE career come from his time working alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston as part of The New Day. The faction remains one of the most popular groups in WWE to this day.

Of the three, Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion and Big E is a former Intercontinental Champion. Xavier Woods hasn't won a singles title in WWE so far. That might be subject to change given the recent singles matches he has had on WWE RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Big E shared his thoughts on Xavier Wood's recent match against Riddle:

"Put some respect on his name. [Xavier Woods] has been wrestling for so long but people still are just opening their eyes to see how good he is." Big E added, "Kofi's gotten those singles opportunities and now I wanna see Woodsy get those same opportunities because he's a beast man. He and Riddle had a barn burner man a few weeks ago and Woods showed how incredible hs is."

Big E also added that he wants Xavier Woods to get more chances to shine in WWE be it through the King of the Ring tournament or any other platform:

"Kofi's getting these opportunities and I'm getting these oppurtunities, let's get my man Woods his opportunity to shine. He's been clamoring, shouting and screaming for King of the Ring for years." Big E continued, "If not there, then Woods should get his opportunity elsewhere, because he's shown himself to be way more than just a guy who plays trombone or just a tag team guy. He's shown how good he is and he's only getting better in my estimation."

Xavier Woods recently faced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a Hell in a Cell match

On the RAW after WWE Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley was challenged to a Hell in a Cell match by Xavier Woods. The match was a hard fought one, going back and forth until it resulted in Lashley picking up the win.

Lashley also set a record in doing so as he became the first wrestler to compete and win in two Hell in a Cell matches in two consecutive days.

Lashley is now set to compete with Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank on July 18. Who do you think will walk out of Money in the Bank as the WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

