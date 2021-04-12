Big E promises "violent" Nigerian Drum Match match at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Big E will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a match against Apollo Crews. The two WWE Superstars were involved in a brutal feud on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view.

The storyline finally saw Crews turn into a heel. He brutalized the champion on more than one occasion and adopted a new gimmick to honor his Nigerian descent.

Crews suggested that the two stars should battle it out for the gold in a unique Nigerian Drum Match. Details of the bout will be revealed at WrestleMania tonight.

Although Big E is excited about the surprise challenge, he has his goals set for the night. The Intercontinental Champion wants to pick up a dominant victory at WrestleMania and make a big statement.

He wants Crews to finally accept defeat and move to the back of the line. Here's what Big E had to say about his upcoming match during his appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"You know I joke with other people as well about not knowing exactly what a Nigerian Drum Fight is, and I guess we will figure it out on the fly. But I'm going to tell you something; it's going to be physical. I'll tell you that. This is going to be one of the most aggressive, most violent matches of WrestleMania because tonight, this night for me, is about making a statement. Winning is not enough. Pinning this man is not enough. Just going one, two, three is not enough. I am trying to prove a point. I am trying to make a statement, and I hope the brother has his insurance."

Although Big E has successfully defended his title against Apollo Crews in the past, he expects a more difficult challenge at WrestleMania. Crews has been booked as a dominant heel on SmackDown, and at the moment, he poses a huge threat to Big E's title reign.

The WrestleMania feud between Apollo Crews and Big E

Crews was initially polite about demanding a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. However, Big E wanted to face other challengers as well.

Tired of being ignored, a frustrated Crews manhandled Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. The latter was forced to seek immediate medical conditions and seek distance from in-ring action.

In Big E's absence, Crews turned heel and ran rampage through the roster. He waited for the champion to return and challenged him to a title match at Fastlane. Big E again defended his championship, but Crews was still not ready to give up his quest for the title.

He attacked Big E on SmackDown, and the champion decided that he wanted to put an end to this storyline once and for all. He humiliated Crews for his in-ring limitations, and the two engaged in a violent brawl.

Eventually, their multiple altercations led to a WrestleMania title match being booked between the two WWE Superstars.