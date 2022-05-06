Big E provides major health update

Big E recently updated his recovery, revealing that his C1 vertebrae were not healing optimally.

The C1 vertebrae is a section of the spinal cord that controls and aids the head in moving in different directions and bears the skull's weight. As a result, the former WWE Champion will have to wear a brace for an additional four to six weeks to avoid a fusion surgery.

Read Big E's recovery update tweet below:

"For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be."

Big E suffered the injury earlier this year

On an episode of SmackDown in March, The New Day was booked to take on the team of Sheamus & Ridge Holland. During the match, a spot called for Holland to belly-to-belly suplex Big E on the outside. However, it didn't go as planned, and E landed right on the top of his head. He was later stretchered out of the show.

After multiple reports emerged that the former WWE Champion was injured, there was an outpour of love and support from fans and wrestlers. The Powerhouse of Positivity provided an update soon through his Twitter account, revealing that he suffered a broken neck. Still, the recovery procedure initially didn't require him to undergo surgery:

"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concerns and your messages. It's very heartwarming. I can move all my digits. See that. That's nice. That's always a good thing. Strength feels fine but unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken. So there's that. But once again, Thank you everybody. I'm gonna be alright. I'll be good. Don't worry."

We here at Sportskeeda want to wish Big E the very best and speedy recovery during this trying time.

