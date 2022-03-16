Big E provides an update following his horrifying injury

Former WWE Champion Big E has now provided an update following his horrifying injury during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Big E teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Outside the ring, Holland tried to hit him with a belly to belly suplex, but it didn't go as planned.

E fell on his head and suffered a broken neck. The match came to a hasty end, and he was then stretchered away from the show.

From his hospital bed, the former champion communicated his condition to fans, confirming that while he could move his digits, he had a broken neck. In another update, E revealed that he had suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae but would not need surgery.

He has now provided an update on his condition in a reply to a fan on Twitter. The fan asked E if there was anything that he needed while he was in the hospital in his city, volunteering to help him.

The injured star then replied, saying that he appreciated the offer but was home. He also mentioned that he received good care in Birmingham while he was there.

You can check out the tweet below:

The fact that the New Day member is at home is encouraging, and hopefully, the superstar is now on his way to a complete recovery.

WWE physician Dr. David Cho revealed that Big E's wrestling career could potentially have ended

The former WWE Champion's update regarding his neck injury appeared positive since it was revealed that he would not need surgery.

However, WWE physician Dr. Cho provided a less heartening update, saying that while Big E might not require surgery, his wrestling career might be at an end.

He said that the C1 fracture is extremely dangerous, and while it is not as bad as it could have been, it often heals incompletely, which would mean that the former WWE Champion could no longer wrestle.

"The C1 fracture is most dangerous as the top cervical vertebrae is a ring and is commonly associated with immediate death or complete paralysis. Thankfully the fracture was not displaced and he will not need surgery. However, this type of fracture often heals incompletely and it may mean the end of his wrestling career," Dr. Cho said.

Hopefully, this is not the case, and the New Day member is back in the ring and challenging for titles following a full recovery and rehabilitation.

Sportskeeda sends Big E wishes for a speedy recovery at this time.

Edited by Debottam Saha