Big E pulled from advertised WWE appearance

Big E is one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars today. He has had a fun eleven years in the business and has dawned many roles. Big E along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods formed The New Day back in 2014 and have shared the WWE Tag Team Championship amongst themselves on eight occasions.

🥞 at the ready. @WWEBigE joins us this Wednesday at 10am ET on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/xbfHUIFu0R — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 19, 2020

Big E pulled from WWE The Bump

Big E was scheduled to appear on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday. It has been revealed that the New Day member will not be making it for the show. The news was reported on WWE's The Bump's official Twitter handle.

Bummed that @WWEBigE will no longer be joining us tomorrow on #WWETheBump 😭, but we'll be having him on soon!



Stay tuned for our updated lineup! 👀👀👀👀👀 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 21, 2020

While there is no reason reported for Big E pulling out of the appearance, WWE's The Bump has promised to update its fans with a new lineup.

Big E was last seen at WWE Extreme Rules when he teamed up with Kofi Kingston. The two New Day members failed to retain their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The New Day lost their Titles when Cesaro drove Kingston through two tables.

The New Day has become a mainstay on WWE's shows and one of the top Tag Teams in the company now. The New Day has faced off against the top three-man teams in the WWE. They have battled teams such as The Wyatt Family and The Shield.

Big E has always been a force to reckon with. Ever since his main roster debut in 2012, he has dominated every opponent. Before forming The New Day, Big E won the Intercontinental Championship when he defeated Curtis Axel for the Title. He held on to the Intercontinental Championship for 167 days before losing it to Bad News Barrett.

In a recent interview, Daniel Bryan said that Big E is one of the most underutilized talents in WWE. The Leader Of The Yes Movement would love to fight Big E if given a chance. In the many years that Big E has been around, rumors have done the rounds indicating that he would break out of The New Day and have a Singles run. But that hasn't happened yet and the WWE Universe has been looking forward to it.