Big E on Randy Orton's support of Black Lives Matter - "Like, he doesn't have the squeaky clean past"

The New Day member commented on Randy Orton's impactful change of opinion towards the Black Lives Matter movement,

Big E spoke in length about the BLM movement during a recent interview.

Randy Orton and Big E.

The Black Lives Matter movement has brought the world together in the fight against racism and police brutality against African Americans, and various WWE Superstars have supported the cause and done their bit in advocating the important message.

Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day took the knee on a recent episode of SmackDown in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Randy Orton is another Superstar who revealed in an interview with CBSSports a few weeks ago that his opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement had changed ever since he made THAT tweet in 2016. Orton said that he was embarrassed to admit that he finally gets the movement and he fully supports the cause.

All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can’t. Get it? https://t.co/KSf6VkMINq — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 29, 2020

Big E's thoughts on Randy Orton supporting the Black Lives Matter movement

Big E was a guest on The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp, and the WWE Superstar was asked about Randy Orton's support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The New Day member highlighted that Orton doesn't necessarily have a clean past and even The Viper would admit that.

Big E felt that it was really impactful to see someone as conservative as Randy Orton change his views and speak up about the prevalent issues faced by black people.

Here's what Big E said about Randy Orton supporting the Black Lives Matter movement:

"Randy will admit, like he doesn't have the squeaky clean past. Like he's definitely, you know, made some mistakes in the past. And that's not to absolve him of anything he's done, but like you said, he's had this really conservative viewpoint. It's not for me to try to make him a liberal or anything, but I think it's something that he's had close black friends, and I consider Randy a friend, and we've had some of the conversations at work.

I think over the course of the last few years, even. And I think he's finally starting to get it, you know? And like you said, that is I think as impactful as it can be to see a black athlete or black entertainers speak up about these things. I think it can be really impactful as well to see someone like Randy, who's had these conservative views who in the past would never speak up to say anything like this to really, you know, I thought he did a really good job with what he posted and to offer that kind of support."

One of the biggest objectives of the Black Lives Matter movement is to alte the perceptions of the people and it's great to see it work in Randy Orton's case.