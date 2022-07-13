"Please continue to send in your pity votes" - Big E reacts to ESPY nomination

Big E will take your ESPY votes regardless of your reason for placing them.

This morning ESPN announced the final four nominees for the Best WWE Moment at this year's ESPY Awards.

The final nominees are:

The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship

The New Day member received word of him being nominated in the final four and has taken to social media to campaign for the award. Tweeting out:

"Please continue to send in your pity votes. I also have a mildly uncomfortable bunion if that helps," E wrote.

Big E will continue to be out of the ring for the foreseeable future

If you want to see The Powerhouse of Positivity back on television anytime soon, it won't be in WWE, your best chance will be at the ESPY Awards on July 20.

While The New Day member's neck has recovered to the point where surgery is off the table, his C1 isn't ossifying as the doctors had hoped. An issue that the former WWE Champion recently addressed on social media. Tweeting out:

"Update! My C1 isn't ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it's progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table," E wrote.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.

While all four nominees are deserving in their own right to win the ESPY for Best WWE Moment, you can't help but pull for the New Day member to win this award. You can cast your WWE ESPY vote by clicking here.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Big E win the ESPY for Best WWE Moment? Yes No 5 votes so far