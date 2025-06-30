Big E reacts to The New Day losing the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Big E has reacted to The New Day losing the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day on this week's RAW in Pittsburgh.

The New Day won the championship by defeating The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. Their title reign lasted for just over 70 days. Throughout their reign as champions, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defended the gold only once on television against The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders.

On X/Twitter, Big E shared a "That's a Shame" GIF, taking a subtle dig at his former New Day stablemates, after Woods and Kingston lost their title.

Check out Big E's immediate reaction to The New Day losing the titles on RAW:

Balor and McDonagh's first reign as the World Tag Team Champions was a year ago on the 24th June edition of Monday Night RAW. Back then, they won the title with the help of Liv Morgan, as The Judgment Day duo dethroned Awesome Truth.

Fast forward a year, and The Judgment Day now has multiple championships, including the WWE Intercontinental Title. The Women's Tag Team Championship also belongs to the faction.

Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, injured her shoulder a few weeks ago on the red brand. It was revealed on this week's RAW that Roxanne Perez will replace Morgan as Rodriguez's partner and Women's Tag Team Champion.

