Big E recalls the time a cop pulled a gun on him

Big E, along with Kofi Kingston took a knee on SmackDown a few weeks back.

Big E grew up watching a limited limited representation of african-american wrestlers.

Big E and Kofi Kingston are the Tag Team Champions

Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came together in 2014 to form The New Day. Together, the team shares eight Tag Team Titles reigns. Currently, Big E and Kofi Kingston are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, winning the Titles back in April when Big E won the Title for the team in a Triple Threat Match.

Big E's recollection of the incident

Big E spoke to the Sports Bubble earlier. On the show, he spoke about The Undertaker's retirement, the speaking out movement and wrestling as a whole. During the interview, Big E spoke about the time he took a knee on WWE SmackDown and recalled a scary incident that took place when he was a college kid.

"I got pulled over, I never got into any trouble, never had any issues with the law, but I’m in college. It was a group of us – we had this youth leadership program – we all played college football at Iowa and someone said that we had a gun in the car and called the cops and we didn’t have a gun in the car, but we got pulled over. I had a gun pulled on me by a cop. And who knows like how that could have gone. To have a gun, a few inches from your face and I’ve done nothing wrong. And this, this happens time and time again. So, for us, it’s very frustrating. It’s very sad. And, I found the George Floyd news really, really weighed heavy on me and something that was, it was at the forefront of my mind for days and days – over a week, I’m thinking about it. And for me, I kind of felt some hopelessness, but I didn’t want to just use my anger and frustration and do nothing. I wanted to at least have a conversation and it’s been nice, man." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Big E is one of the most talented Superstars in the WWE right now. The Big Show has been vocal about Big E's capabilities, and he wants to see the New Day member take a stab at a singles career. Daniel Bryan has also stated that Big E is underutilized and would love to work with him in the future.