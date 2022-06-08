Big E spotted wearing a neck brace while hanging out with former champion

Former WWE Champion Big E was spotted wearing a neck brace and hanging out with Titus O'Neil at a Tampa Bay Lightning game.

On the March 11 episode of SmackDown, Big E suffered a broken neck from a belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland. The 36-year-old has been out of action ever since.

Last night, E was seen at a Tampa Bay Lightning game alongside former in-ring foe Titus O'Neil. The latter also sent out a tweet about their meet-up:

".@TBLightning WHAT A NIGHT and WHAT A WIN!! ❤️ #GoBolts so great that my guy @WWEBigE was able to come join us tonight 😎"

It's safe to say that E has been recovering well and enjoying the company of fellow superstars who have been supportive of him throughout his journey.

An update regarding WWE Superstar Big E's recovery following a neck injury

As mentioned above, the New Day member suffered a broken neck when he was dropped right on the top of his head from a belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland.

E has since kept the WWE Universe in the loop on his medical status and revealed that it didn't appear that his neck would require surgery. Earlier this month, the former WWE Champion revealed that his C1 wasn't "healing optimally," and he would need to remain in a neck brace for an additional four to six weeks.

This weekend, he posted an Instagram story showing a photo of himself without a neck brace, using an EXOGEN ultrasound bone healing unit. Typically, doctors use this treatment when bone fractures are healing properly, and they want to keep things progressing smoothly.

It will be interesting to see if E makes a complete recovery and can wrestle once again. Fans have been extremely supportive and want the superstar to heal and return.

