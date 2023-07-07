Big E reflects on winning the Money in the Bank contract in 2021 and what it meant for his career

WWE Superstar Big E looked back on winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021 and spoke about what it meant for his career.

The New Day member successfully cashed the contract on Bobby Lashley during an episode of Monday Night RAW to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. He held the title for several months before losing it to Brock Lesnar in a fatal five-way match at the Day 1 Premium Live Event in 2022.

During his appearance on After the Bell podcast, Big E opened up about his experience as Mr. Money in the Bank, stating that it's one of the most special things he's ever done in his career.

"Man, it was massive. Really, really just one of the most special things that I've ever done in my career. Obviously, I really cut my teeth as a tag team wrestler, as a member of a faction for a long time, and I think when you're in a group so long [...] the three of us were so used to doing everything for the group, and it was always about that," he said.

He continued:

"So this was a departure from that. I was really happy with my career in many ways and all the things that we had done as a collective, but I also got to a point where I felt like I could give more and I wanted to do more, and it was time for a change," he added.

Big E made history after winning the Money in the Bank contract

The 37-year-old star is a member of the New Day, one of the best tag teams in WWE history. He and Kofi Kingston are former world champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



#MITB Big E wins the men’s money in the bank match Big E wins the men’s money in the bank match 🔥#MITB https://t.co/0aiFnprowH

Big E is the first black superstar to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, and he's also the first to successfully cash it in for a world title.

He's been off TV for over a year due to a neck injury. The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting his return to the squared circle.

What was your reaction to Big E winning Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes