Big E returns home following career-threatening neck injury

Things continue to look very positive for Big E following a recent scare on Friday night's SmackDown.

The New Day member took a very bad bump off a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. E landed directly on his head, suffering a broken neck in the process. It was a scary situation that saw him stretchered out of the ringside area during the commercial break.

Thankfully, E has confirmed that he will not require surgery after fracturing his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae. There was miraculously no spinal cord damage, which allowed the former WWE Champion to avoid an intrusive and possibly dangerous procedure.

In more good news, The Powerhouse of Positivity has announced on social media that he's home now, just days after the injury took place, tweeting out:

"@BigSmitty71 Appreciate you, man. I'm actually home now but Birmingham took good care of me."

Big E is a beacon of positivity even in the darkest times

There are an awful lot of wrestlers who would be very down and quiet at times like this, but not Big E.

With the WWE Universe on the verge of panicking, E took to social media multiple times to fill people in on his status and did his best to stay positive throughout the ordeal.

It would be very understandable to be bitter and angry right now, being injured with a broken neck just weeks before WrestleMania 38. However, Big E's attitude further proves that the positivity The New Day promotes is more than just a gimmick; it's part of their everyday life.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we wish E the very best on his road to recovery, and we can't wait to see him make his triumphant return in the future.

How great is this latest information for E? How big do you think his return will be in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you surprised to hear that Big E was able to travel home so quickly? Yes No 71 votes so far