"I was doing loops" - WWE Superstar reveals that he came close to joining The Shield

The Shield was one of the most dominant groups in the history of WWE. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose will always be synonymous with it. However, it was recently revealed that the group nearly had one other WWE Superstar join its ranks in Big E.

The current Intercontinental Champion revealed in his WWE 24 exclusive that back in 2012, there were talks about pairing him with the other members of The Shield.

2012 saw the debuts of some of the greatest wrestlers ever to grace a WWE ring. One debut was that of Big E, who came into the main roster as a singles star. However, he nearly made his debut alongside the terrifying trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

"My first feeling of getting called up was 2012. I was doing loops. Any collective period of days is a loop. It’s Roman, Seth, Dean, and me. There was some thought of bringing all four of us in together as a group. Obviously, that changes, and they go on to international fame as The Shield."

Of course, WWE went another route with Big E, debuting him a month after The Shield's own debut. E made his debut by aligning himself with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee in an attack on John Cena.

Big E joined a group just as dominant as The Shield

Despite not joining The Shield, Big E would get the opportunity to be a part of another dominant group, The New Day. With his good friends Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, E found the majority of his success in the group.

The group has had 10 reigns as WWE Tag Team Champions and even boasts the longest reign as holders. Unfortunately, The New Day parted ways last year, with Big E resuming his singles career.

Since splitting up, the members of The New Day have continued to find success. Away from Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods held the RAW Tag Team Championships for quite a while before losing them to The Hurt Business.

Big E's WWE career could have gone quite differently if he had ended up a Shield member. Do you think that would have been a good fit for him? Let us know down below.