Big E reveals gameplan for promising run on WWE SmackDown

In the absence of WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Big E is currently enjoying a Single's run on SmackDown. Most recently, he was criticised by the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and WWE SmackDown Superstar The Miz for not being 'serious enough'. They both argued that Big E should make certain changes in his current gimmick is he wants to be taken seriously and on the blue brand.

However, Big E believes that he doesn't want to make drastic changes in his character just so he could fit into the mould of a 'champion' in WWE. Instead, he wants to rely on his talents and hard work to move further up the roster in the Single's competition.

During his recent appearance on WWE's show Talking Smack, Big E addressed the topic and said that after eleven years in the promotion, if he still can't trust his instincts, then he shouldn't be here. Reflecting on his recent run on SmackDown, Big E noted:

"I want to trust my instincts and intuition, I've been in this company for 11 years. And if I don't understand, right now, what feels right. If I don't understand what feels appropriate for me. I don't deserve to be here. If I can't trust my intuition and my gut, I don't deserve to be here. I'm not saying I'm going to clown around, week in and week out. I'm not telling you that. Trust me, I have a barometer in myself. Trust me that I know when to steer the ship left or right, I know when to get serious." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Big E and his recent run in WWE

Big E is currently involved in a feud with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown. He was recently invited to The Miz's talk show but the New Day member declined. Following that, WWE booked a six-man tag team match which saw Big E team up with The Heavy Machinery to take on the team of Miz, John Morrison, and Sheamus.

The final moments of the match saw an irritated Sheamus walk away from the ring as Morrison and Miz didn't tag him into the match. After the show, WWE confirmed that Big E and Sheamus would lock horns at WWE Payback on Sunday. It will be interesting to see who will walk out with a huge win after the upcoming pay-per-view.