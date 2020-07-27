Big E takes a hilarious dig at Kofi Kingston

This week on SmackDown WWE teased a singles run for the former Tag Team Champion Big E. In a backstage segment, Kofi Kingston told Big E that it is his time to shine as he won't be around for the next 6 weeks.

With Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston both out due to injuries, Big E remains the only member of The New Day still active. There has been a lot of talk of giving the former IC Champion another singles run and it seems like the perfect time to do so.

In a recent preview video of the New Day podcast, Big E shared a hilarious detail about himself and Kofi Kingston. He revealed that apart from wrestling and doing weights, both of them are not good at anything.

He further goes on to talk about a basketball game Kingston had with The Miz and how close it got despite The Miz not being a great athlete.

Big E set for a singles run?

WWE legend Mick Foley had talked about Big E in a video he posted on Twitter. The former WWE Champion talked about why Big E might be getting a singles run. He stated that the ratings are low currently and the company needs to take a risk and push talented performers who have been overlooked.

Mick Foley stated how it is necessary for him to come out of his comfort zone. Foley believes that Big E has all it takes to become a great Superstar if he puts his mind to it.

''But I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but if Big E can shift into high gear and really put the foot down on the accelerator, and remind people of the work it took to look the way he does, that you don’t get to be one of the most powerful men the sport has ever known through good humor alone and charisma.''

Big E is one of the most dedicated and hard-working Superstars in WWE today. With his tag-team partners out of action, this is the perfect time for Big E to become a dominant singles competitor.