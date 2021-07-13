Big E reveals major scrapped plans after KofiMania

SmackDown Superstar Big E has had a successful career in WWE, especially after the formation of The New Day. The faction consisting of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods debuted in 2014 and has become one of the best factions in the company's history.

At last year's WWE Draft, Big E was split from The New Day as he remained on SmackDown while Kingston and Woods were moved to RAW. The faction hasn't officially split though as they continue to interact with each other occasionally.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Big E recently revealed that Vince McMahon had plans to split them after the famous KofiMania storyline in 2019 and directly told them about his plans. He added that they told McMahon that they didn't want to do it at that time.

“I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that’s where people were like, ‘Ehhh, I don’t know if we should because they really don’t want it.’ I can’t really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do – you know exactly who I’m talking about – he directly told us, ‘Hey, this is the idea’, and we said, ‘We’re not feeling it’. This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier (than that) as well," said Big E.

Big E also spoke about how The New Day still has a lot to offer including tensions between the group and a proper rivalry.

“If we’d done it, we would have missed out on so many great moments," added Big E. "I still think that doing it now or soon, there are great moments to come and we have a lot more to offer. I think you’ve seen happy, clappy New Day for a very long time. I think there’s a lot of things we could do; we haven’t even really teased any tension. We haven’t done a friendly rivalry. There’s things we could do to toe that line.”

Today, I give my appreciation to THE NEW DAY! @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins @WWEBigE are 10-Time WWE Tag Team Champs. The New Day holds the record for longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history at 483 days and the most reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Champions at 7. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MJMhcEj9kr — WellsMania Podcast 🇺🇸 (@WellsMania) February 17, 2021

Big E could become Mr. Money in the Bank 2021

WWE has been steadily pushing Big E as a singles competitor for quite some time now, including a run with the Intercontinental Championship. This coming Sunday, he is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match and is one of the favorites to win.

Many in the WWE Universe want him to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion. Can Big E become Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 and cash it in on The Tribal Chief?

Edited by Kaushik Das