Big E reveals recent WrestleMania 39 bout is his new favorite match

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 03, 2023 07:38 IST
The former WWE Champion isn't close to a return

The WWE Universe misses former World Champion Big E and his infectious presence on-screen. He has unfortunately missed WrestleMania this year, too, as expected, and he doesn't seem to be any closer to a return. However, he has been watching from the sidelines, and he has a new favorite match.

The match he now considers a possible favorite is the epic Intercontinental title bout between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. It was an instant classic and delivered as expected - with it being the most physical match-up in all of WrestleMania 39.

Big E took to Twitter after the IC title match and wrote:

"That may legitimately be my new favorite match. #WrestleMania."
One can only wonder how the match would have played out had Big E also been in it.

He had taken a backseat after losing his WWE Championship, but things quickly got worse after one bad botch saw him suffer a major neck injury.

296 DAYS & COUNTING!@Gunther_AUT IS UNSTOPPABLE. #WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/QJwvxere16

As for Intercontinental Champion Gunther, it will be interesting to see if he ever meets E at any point should the latter return to WWE. The Ring General is now about to touch 300 days as the Champion.

