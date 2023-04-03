Big E reveals recent WrestleMania 39 bout is his new favorite match

The WWE Universe misses former World Champion Big E and his infectious presence on-screen. He has unfortunately missed WrestleMania this year, too, as expected, and he doesn't seem to be any closer to a return. However, he has been watching from the sidelines, and he has a new favorite match.

The match he now considers a possible favorite is the epic Intercontinental title bout between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. It was an instant classic and delivered as expected - with it being the most physical match-up in all of WrestleMania 39.

Big E took to Twitter after the IC title match and wrote:

"That may legitimately be my new favorite match. #WrestleMania."

One can only wonder how the match would have played out had Big E also been in it.

He had taken a backseat after losing his WWE Championship, but things quickly got worse after one bad botch saw him suffer a major neck injury.

As for Intercontinental Champion Gunther, it will be interesting to see if he ever meets E at any point should the latter return to WWE. The Ring General is now about to touch 300 days as the Champion.

