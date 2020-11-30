Big E reveals the unusual gift he received from Becky Lynch

Over the last few years, Becky Lynch has transformed her WWE character from a meek, cheerful babyface, to a tough and unforgiving fighter. But, a lot of passionate WWE fans will know that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion is a happy and bubble character backstage.

Big E on the unusual gift that he received from Becky Lynch

The New Day talked to Tyler Breeze on this week's The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, where they discussed about going out to explore the city during foreign tours. Xavier Woods said that Becky Lynch was great to travel with and venture out during these tours. Big E narrated a hilarious incident that happened with Becky Lynch during one WWE tour.

"I guess it's a cheeseburger with macaroni and cheese on it. I randomly - I have another friend, Nicole, she sends on Instagram cheese polls or cheese content. I don't eat as much cheese as I used to; I don't have a sweet tooth, but I love melted cheese - I'm trying to cut back. Anyways, I think it's because - I've been to a couple of vegan spots with Becks (Becky Lynch), and I think we were having a conversation about vegan or something, and I pulled up this very non-vegan food and that it was that exact cheeseburger with the macaroni and cheese and said, 'look at this beautiful picture, if this picture existed and was blown up, I'd put it on my wall', something like that. And lo-and-behold, like a few weeks later, I get this picture in the mail... and it took me a second to realise what was going on, and then I texted her, 'did you send this to me?', and she just laughed her a*s off. It was the funniest thing in the world because I said I'd put it up on the wall. That's very much her sense of humor, that's very her."

Xavier Woods also revealed that Becky Lynch had sent him a similar gift, his gift being a puzzle of a postcard.

