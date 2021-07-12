Big E reveals whether he could cash in on Kofi Kingston after WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Big E has dismissed theories from WWE fans that he could cash in the 2021 Money in the Bank contract on Kofi Kingston.

The winner of Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match will earn a guaranteed WWE World Championship opportunity at a time of their choosing. While Big E is set to compete in the ladder match, Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the same event.

In theory, Big E could cash in the contract on his stablemate if he wins the ladder match and Kingston defeats Lashley. However, speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Big E denied the idea that he could be tempted to betray his fellow New Day member.

“Nah, man, because it’s like what’s the point?” Big E said. “Why not cash in? To me, I feel like I’m cowardly if I’m doing that, man. Roman [Reigns] has been the guy, and he’s been the name I’ve been speaking this entire time, this whole singles run, and for me to go after Kofe or even Bobby [Lashley]… For me, you know, it all feels murky.”

If Big E wins the Money in the Bank ladder match, he can choose to challenge for either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship. RAW's Bobby Lashley currently holds the WWE Championship, while SmackDown's Roman Reigns is the reigning Universal Champion.

Big E will face three former world champions at Money in the Bank

Xavier Woods (left) and Kofi Kingston (right) perform on RAW, while Big E (center) represents SmackDown

Big E defeated long-term rival Apollo Crews on the June 25th episode of WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The eight-man match will also include Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Ricochet, Riddle, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, and Seth Rollins.

Big E joined WWE’s main roster in December 2012 after he spent three years in the FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) developmental system. Despite his nine-year run on RAW and SmackDown, he has never participated in a Money in the Bank ladder match. Needless to say, he'll look to capitalize on his first chance to win the bout on Sunday.

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Colin Tessier