This year's WWE Draft split up The New Day in one of the biggest upsets in 6 years of them teaming up. Big E is now a part of the WWE SmackDown roster, while The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are a part of RAW. At Survivor Series, the SmackDown brand will be represented by The Street Profits when they face the RAW Tag Team Champions, The New Day. Ahead of the event, Big E opened up on where his loyalties would lie.

Big E was interviewed by Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta, where he spoke about whether he would be supporting SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, because they are representing the Blue brand. Despite the fact that The New Day will be facing The Street Profits on behalf of RAW, Big E admitted that his friendship with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods went deeper than any brand.

Big E on who he will support at WWE Survivor Series when The New Day face The Street Profits

Big E admitted that when it came to the WWE Survivor Series clash between The New Day and The Street Profits, he would be supporting Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, given their long-time friendship.

"Look, I…that’s an easy question. I know during Survivor Series, we’re supposed to be very ‘pro brand’ and yaay, our brand. But the love for Kofi and Woods easily supersedes the love for the brand. So, I got to go with Kofi and Woods. That’s a no-brainer. Kofi and Woods all day. Love The Street Profits. Respect The Street Profits. What they do is incredible in the ring. They are just this force of entertainment. But, easily Kofi and Woods."

While Big E did praise The Street Profits for their capabilities, he made it abundantly clear that he would be supporting Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WWE Survivor Series. Meanwhile, at the same pay-per-view, it remains to be seen what role Big E will play and whether he could be a part of the men's team representing SmackDown.

