Big E reveals if his WWE character will be changed

Big E is in the middle of the biggest opportunity that he has received since signing with WWE. Over his time in WWE, while he did have a singles run back when he first came to the main roster, it was still never a major role. However, joining The New Day, saw a new side to the character of Big E, which was far more fun-loving and embraced the craziness that New Day brought to their feuds and segments on a regular basis.

Working with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston over the last half-decade, Big E has become one of the most successful tag team superstars to have wrestled in WWE. However, now, things are changing. Xavier Woods is currently out with an injury, and Kofi Kingston was also written off television temporarily when The New Day lost their Tag Team titles to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown. Now, Big E has the opportunity to have his own run as a singles-competitor in WWE.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Big E revealed whether he would be going through a change in his character for this run.

Big E on whether he will go through a character change on WWE

Big E talked about going through a character change in WWE and becoming more serious, but said that it was not going to happen unless there was a reason given. Big E revealed that he felt the need to be different from every other wrestler who was serious and be something unique for the WWE Universe.

'Big E needs to be more serious as a singles competitor'



Also @WWEBigE 🤣#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CdyWVvLI72 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 2, 2020

There’s no room for me to become irate or incensed or to have this shift in temperament. If there is a reason given, if there’s an antagonist, if there is something that drives me there, then hey, I might be all for losing my smile or whatever it is! But why would I lose what makes me unique or special?

For so long when I watched wrestling, I wanted to be the a**-kicker. I wanted to be the bad ass. I wanted to be the Ron Simmons, the Vadars, the guys I loved watching. But we have Brock Lesnar. We have Bobby Lashley. We have some of these guys that are bigger than me, taller than me, we have a bunch of those guys.

Advertisement

But I feel I can offer something unique to our industry, to WWE that I have. I feel like people enjoy my work and what I do in the ring as well, I think a lot of the appeal too is being charismatic. Having some semblance of an it-factor, whatever you want to call it.

Big E went on to say that he was open to evolving and changing his character in WWE, but he was going to follow his instincts.