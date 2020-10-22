The New Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE over the last decade or so, and they have been an entertaining tag team. They were recently split for the very first time since they formed in 2014 as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW, while Big E was drafted to SmackDown.

Big E, on his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, spoke about numerous things. He revealed that The New Day had plans to induct more WWE Superstars into their faction and revealed the names of two former WWE Superstars that they wanted in The New Day.

On the podcast, Big E was asked by Graves if there was something that Big E and the rest of The New Day had done more of. He said that the goal was always to be a faction and that each of them could be singles or tag team wrestling and win titles. He said that he would've loved to have more singles runs as only Kofi had a world title run.

He also revealed that he wanted more members in The New Day and said that The New Day were interested in recruiting Alicia Fox and Damian Sandow to their faction:

"Thinking back to 2014, we always thought we would be a group that would add more members. I remember thinking Alicia Fox being someone we wanted to add because at the time she was doing stuff with the tantrums.

"Her and [Damian] Sandow we thought would be a great addition. That was the idea; a group that would recruit. It would have been a lot of fun and I wish we got that incarnation of New Day. As grateful as I am that it went the way it did, I’m also kind of intrigued to see what it would have been like for us to have gone that militant route to see what we could have done." (H/T WrestleZone)

The New Day have not had any other members apart from Kingston, Woods, and Big E over the six years that they have been together as a group. In the same podcast, Big E spoke about how a former WWE Superstar gave him his finisher.

Sandow was released by WWE in 2016, while Fox is also not with WWE, having been let go in 2019.