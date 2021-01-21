Big E reveals who WWE wants Roman Reigns to face at WrestleMania

Intercontinental Champion Big E recently spoke about his chances of headlining WrestleMania in 2021 and also revealed who will likely get the opportunity instead of him. Big E said that WWE officials are looking at a list of part-time wrestlers who can face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year, and the only way he can get an opportunity is if WWE management is unable to find any 'big money' Superstars to fill the aforementioned spot.

There has been speculation that Big E could be chosen to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year. Big E has become an important part of SmackDown as of late and is currently in a feud with Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn regarding the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, the former multi-time Tag Team Champion said that he wants to earn his opportunity in the main event of WrestleMania and doesn't want people to feel that he has been handed a title shot too soon. Big E also said that it is more likely that Roman Reigns will face a part-timer at WrestleMania instead of him.

''They’re going to go through a list of part-timers – big names and big money guys who work once a year. They’re gonna go through that list and if they can’t get all those guys booked for that Roman spot for WrestleMania, then it’s kind of like, ‘Now who do we look to who works here on a weekly basis who has actually been grinding and now maybe we give them an opportunity [laughing]?’ (H/t: 411Mania)

Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy.



But remember this...



You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble#MatchMaker https://t.co/EDYMRJpaBr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2021

Big E on possibly getting a chance to face Roman Reigns

Big E also stated that he isn't here to turn down opportunities. If he is picked to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, then his goal would be to make the best of whatever opportunity that WWE gives him.

''My goal is, you get what you’re given, and you make the best of it….you tell me the time, you tell me the segment, you tell me the direction, and I’m gonna give you the best I’ve got.”

