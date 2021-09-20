Big E gives his honest opinion on Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign

New WWE Champion Big E believes Bobby Lashley had an “incredible” 196-day reign with the title.

Last week on RAW, Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in what was supposed to be the last match of the night. Moments later, Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Lashley to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, the New Day member gave credit to Lashley for holding the title over the last six months.

“First of all, hats off to Bobby for one incredible reign," said Big E. "I thought he was an incredible Champion. The man looked the part, performed the part. The stuff that he and MVP were doing together, The Hurt Business, so much of his run I thought he did an incredible job.

"So, being Champion is obviously incredible, but I think what makes it more meaningful is being able to take that title from someone who had a dominant reign or an incredible reign," Big E continued.

Big E is a former NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and eight-time Tag Team Champion. The 35-year-old had never challenged for the WWE Championship before his Money in the Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley.

Who did Bobby Lashley defeat as WWE Champion?

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz on the March 1 episode of RAW. He went on to defend the title against The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, Goldberg, and Randy Orton.

One of the highlights of Lashley’s reign came on the first night of WrestleMania 37 when he defeated McIntyre in the opening match. The All Mighty also defeated the Scottish Warrior in a Hell in a Cell match in June.

Lashley's 196-day title reign put him in 26th place on the list of WWE Champions with the longest combined reigns. He held the title longer than Sheamus (183 combined days), Kofi Kingston (180 days), and Jinder Mahal (170 days).

Also Read

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier