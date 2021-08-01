"He's exceptional" - Big E says SmackDown star is being underutilized by WWE

Big E believes WWE has underutilized Chad Gable and that the former Olympian deserves more opportunities in the company. Mr Money In The Bank feels fans have not yet witnessed what Gable is truly capable of.

Speaking to SPORTbible, Big E named Gable as an underrated WWE Superstar among the current roster. The New Day star recalled when he was much heavier than he is now and how easily Gable performed a German suplex on him.

"I'd probably go Chad Gable," Big E said. "Chad Gable's incredible and even though we've seen him for several years in WWE and NXT, I think you've only really gotten glimpses of how good he can be. He's a guy I think can be doing a lot more than he is now.

"I can watch him and go, 'Oh man, he's exceptional' but when you're in the ring with him you realise how strong he really is. I'm slimmer now but I remember being 300 pounds and and he gives me that rolling German [suplex] with ease. If he's got his arms locked around you, you're going for a ride no matter how big you are."

Big E thinks Gable's Olympic background has helped him be physically strong in the ring.

Chad Gable's run in WWE

Chad Gable is an Olympian who was part of Team USA at the 2012 Olympics in London. He joined WWE in 2013 and trained to be a professional wrestler.

Gable debuted on NXT and formed a formidable tag team with Jason Jordan to win the NXT Tag Team titles. After being called up to the main roster in 2016, the duo were drafted into different brands.

Dialing in training for the Royal Rumble at the Alpha Academy. #RumbleReady#AlphaAcademy pic.twitter.com/auQ7gZPf3c — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 9, 2021

The tag team specialist is currently on the SmackDown roster and has been teaming up with Otis, dubbing themselves the Alpha Academy.

