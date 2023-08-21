Big E says recently returned RAW star deserves to be world champion in WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E recently shared that he wants his longtime friend and teammate, Xavier Woods to win a world championship.

The two stars are part of The New Day trio, which also includes Kofi Kingston. Woods and Kingston made a return to the company recently during an episode of RAW earlier this month. Kofi and Big E have both held the coveted WWE Championship in their career.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Big E expressed that Woods deserves to be world champion as well, stating:

"Yeah, no that's something that obviously, you know, he's so so talented, it's something that we've been pushing for and I just think he's a guy who - people know how talented he is but I still feel like in many ways he's still one of the most underrated guys on the roster. He's still so incredible, so worthy and deserving," he said.

He also added:

"So I always want the best things for both my partners but Woods is definitely a guy who I think is - I'd love to see him get a real run at a singles title. I know he's been talking about the I.C. Title as of late and then going from there. But yeah, I'd love to see him be a world champion, he's deserving." [4:46-5:30]

Big E made history after winning his first WWE Championship

After Big E was separated from The New Day, during the Draft in 2020, he went on to win the 2021 Money in the Bank contract. He successfully cashed it in on Bobby Lashley during an episode of RAW to win his first world title.

He also made history by becoming the first black wrestler to successfully cash in a Money in the Bank contract and win the WWE Championship. Big E went on to drop the coveted title to Brock Lesnar in a fatal 5-way match at Day 1. He is currently out of action with a neck injury, with his return vague.

