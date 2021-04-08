"It ain't happening!" - Big E reveals which Superstars he'd refuse to face at WrestleMania

Big E has said he will never face his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, at a future WrestleMania.

During the official WWE WrestleMania 37 preview media call, a representative from India.com asked big E if he would ever consider facing his long-time friends and tag team partners on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In typical Big E fashion, the current Intercontinental Champion hilariously shot down the question, passionately stating he would never fight the other New Day members at WrestleMania. Big E became more animated as the answer went on in a wondrously over-the-top and comical reply.

Here's what Big E had to say about the prospect of facing The New Day at WrestleMania:

"Nice try… It ain’t happening! We got a word for people like you. I thought you would know by now! You are a Wedge Driver! You’re trying to drive a wedge between me and my brothers. Why would I want to do that? I wouldn’t go up to you and say, “Hey, who would you like to have a match with, your mom or your sister? Who do you wanna beat up?” You know what I mean? People you love?! I would never say that because I respect you! I just want you to respect me! Why won’t you respect me and my family and what we’ve built?! Trying to have me hit my brothers… Why? What’s the point?! We have hundreds of men signed to WWE. On NXT, on 205 (Live), on SmackDown, on RAW. We have so many men I can beat up. Who I can put hands on. And you want me to hit my family? You should be ashamed of yourself!"

Big E will face Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37

2 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/2vEb2ZeX8k — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 7, 2021

Big E's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when he squares off against Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37.

Crews recently debuted a new look and accent, harkening back to his Nigerian heritage. This has led to the pair facing each other in a Nigerian Drum Match at the Show of Shows.

Big E has openly said he has no idea what a Nigerian Drum Match is, meaning fans could be in for a big surprise when the match finally goes down this weekend.