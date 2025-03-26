Big E says he spent a lot of time around naked men and knows every square inch of top WWE star's body

While former WWE Champion Big E may not be active inside the squared circle anymore, he is still associated with the company in non-wrestling roles. The Powerhouse of Positivity recently appeared on RAW Recap, where he made a big revelation about a 39-year-old star.

Ad

The fans have seen an 'unknown' Luchador appear on RAW in the last few weeks. While everyone is convinced that the mystery star is Chad Gable, The American Made leader has made it clear that it has nothing to do with him. The masked star wrestled in his first match this past Monday, where he defeated Dragon Lee. WWE also aired a promo and revealed his name: El Grande Americano.

Speaking on the RAW Recap, Big E noted that El Grande Americano is Chad Gable. The former WWE Champion stated that he knows Gable's body and that the latter should stop trying to fool everyone.

Ad

Trending

"I know Chad Gable's body. I've seen that man in many locker rooms and many wrestling rings. I could pick that body out of a lineup of 1,000 men, and don't make it weird, okay? Don't make it weird. I know who that is. I know who that is and don't insult my intelligence by telling me it's anyone other than Chad Gable. Let's stop this whole charade. Let's take this man out the mask. I know who you are. Let's end this, all of it. Every little bit of it. Let's kill it right now. Let's be done with it, okay?

Ad

The former New Day member continued:

"I know every every square inch. I know how it all lays out. I see how the lats taper to the waist, okay? It wasn't intentional, okay? I spent a lot of time around half-naked men and also naked men. This was not what I intended when I started out in this journey, but it's a byproduct of this profession, okay?" [H/T: Cultaholic]

Ad

Ad

Big E's WWE in-ring return looks doubtful

Big E has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 16 years. However, he suffered a career-altering injury in 2022 during his tag match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Big E suffered a broken neck, with fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae, during a spot with Holland. The star revealed in 2023 that the doctors have advised him to never wrestle again, despite having no nerve damage or strength issues.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Powerhouse of Positivity has continued to work with WWE in non-wrestling roles. He appeared on RAW during the 10th anniversary of The New Day. However, he was kicked out from the group by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback