Big E says he wants to be "the best homegrown male talent" in WWE

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Big E claimed he wanted to become "the best homegrown male talent" in WWE.

During the clip which was tweeted on WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter page, the former New Day member struggled to recall other stars who went through a similar process to him while he was finding his footing in the world of pro wrestling and WWE.

“I’m trying to think of any talent, any other talent, who has been really successful, who had zero previous experience. I want to say, my goal is to be the best… the best talent, the best homegrown male talent in WWE. At least since I’ve been employed. I’m trying to think of the others. Because, you know, even a guy like Cena, he had done some indies. There are some other guys like that who… But I don’t know if there’s anyone else, at least in my era. I could say Brock, because he was signed to WWE and only WWE, but I mean someone who was signed since about 2009. Because there aren’t that many, there aren’t many, you know? There’s a lot of Football players who were brought in and they weren't that good. I have to think more. Maybe I’m not that high on the list." Said Big E.

Big E is referring to the fact he only began training in professional wrestling when he was signed to a developmental contract with WWE, having never wrestled or trained in any other promotion.

Big E praises Cesaro - "Iron sharpens iron"

We remember our friend Brodie (or Luke or Jon) on the #NewDayPod. Listen to it wherever you listen to your podcasts.

I am grateful to have friends like @ErickRedBeard @AustinCreedWins @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/4GTttcW0Qi — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 11, 2021

Big E was also hugely complimentary of fellow WWE Superstar Cesaro. The pair have worked and trained together for a number of years.

"But I’m proud of the fact, you know, I think it can definitely be a good thing to have other experience and to work other places. But I was a guy who just came in, didn’t know anything else, and thankfully I’ve been able to work with so many different guys who are so talented. I feel like Cesaro and I… Cesaro’s followed me throughout so much of my career. You learn from guys like that, you know? Iron sharpens iron. I’ve really benefited from being able to work with so many talented dudes over the last several years.”

Big E is the current Intercontinental Champion and is one of the favorites to win this year's Royal Rumble.