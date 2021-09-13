Big E says he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the WWE Champion tonight on RAW

Following reports suggesting he would appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Big E has declared his intention to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the show.

Big E won the briefcase at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July by defeating a stellar cast of Superstars. The former New Day member has recently appeared in backstage segments on SmackDown, teasing Paul Heyman with his possession of the star-making contract.

But he may end up winning the WWE Championship instead of chasing Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Big E would be used in “numerous” segments on WWE RAW, with Mr. Money in the Bank himself all but confirming his appearance and heavily teasing a cash-in.

"Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion," Big E wrote.

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

Will Big E cash in on Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton on WWE RAW?

Tonight's episode of RAW will be headlined by Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The two were scheduled to collide for the title at Extreme Rules, but WWE moved the match, possibly to ensure strong viewership numbers for the show tonight.

Big E may have helped on that front, as many fans will want to know what he has planned. He could make his presence felt throughout the episode and during the WWE Title match between Lashley and Orton. If things go according to his plan, Big E could defeat the winner of the announced main event and win his first world title.

Do you think Big E will become WWE Champion in a few hours? Let us know down in the comments.

