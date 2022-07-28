"I have no complaints" - Big E says he has been taken care of by WWE during his recovery 

Big E said he has been well taken care of by WWE during his recovery from a neck injury.

The former WWE Champion suffered a neck injury when Ridge Holland poorly executed a belly-to-belly suplex on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. He fractured two cervical vertebrae, C1 and C6. It's not certain when he will be cleared to return, but it's guaranteed that many fans want to see him perform in the ring again.

Speaking with The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Big E opened up about how WWE has taken care of him financially during his injury layoff, stating that he has no complaints.

"Yeah, I'm still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they have taken care of me. I've been paid very regularly. My money hasn't gone down at all. They've also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they've done a great job. There's been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I've been taken care of for sure," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Big E says he would be at peace if he never competes again

Prior to his injury, the former WWE Champion had reunited with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on SmackDown and they were involved in a feud with The Brawling Brutes.

Speaking to TMZ, Big E commented on whether he would be content if he was never able to wrestle again.

"Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed."

E is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the industry and fans would love to see him recover and make a return to the squared circle.

