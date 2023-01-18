Big E seems to confirm tenured WWE executive's exit from the company

A recent Twitter post from Big E has seemingly confirmed the news that WWE's Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins is no longer with the company. There have been several shocking changes to WWE in the last few months, and the news of Hopkins' departure continues that trend.

Hopkins had been with the company for over 25 years before this news broke. He climbed the corporate ladder throughout his career with WWE, serving as Fan Service Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations and Corporate Communications, Director of Communications, and Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications. His last role was as VP of Communications.

Big E seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter today as he commented on the initial post about the news from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. You can check out the tweet below:

Hopkins is just the latest to depart the company after the return of Vince McMahon, following on the heels of former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who resigned last week.

Is Big E getting closer to a WWE return?

Big E suffered non-displaced fractures of his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae in two spots back on the March 11, 2022 episode of Friday Night Smackdown and is nearing the one-year mark since the initial injury. He seems to have avoided permanent damage to his spinal cord. However, it is unclear if he will be able to make a full recovery and return to the ring.

On July 4, he noted that his C-1 was not ossifying and would need more scans at the one-year mark to see how well the injury is healing. He did not require surgery to repair the damage from the injury.

The Powerhouse of Positivity spoke to The Urban Times and stated that he wants his neck to be "rock solid" before considering a return to the ring.

It is unclear if or when the New Day member will return to the ring, but fans should not expect him to pop up in the upcoming Royal Rumble match as it's unlikely that he will be cleared at that time.

