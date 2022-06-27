Big E sends message to former WWE Champion on important anniversary 

Former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to congratulate Becky Lynch on achieving an important milestone in the company.

The real-life Rebecca Quin was signed to WWE's developmental territory NXT in 2013 and was in training for over a year before making her television debut. She made her in-ring debut on an episode of NXT in June 26th 2014, where Lynch took on Summer Rae and defeated him. Lynch debuted on NXT with an Irish-dancer gimmick, and jigged to the ring as Irish-style music played in the background.

Lynch herself took to Twitter on the day of the anniversary to share footage of the debut. She described it as the most "awkward" in NXT history. Another superstar who shared the footage was Big E, who called Becky one of the kindest people he's ever met, and wished her happy returns.

"One of the most remarkable and incredibly kind people you could ever meet. Enjoy your anniversary, Bex" he wrote.

Where you've been doesn't have to indicate where you'll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo One of the most remarkable and incredibly kind people you could ever meet. Enjoy your anniversary, Bex.

Big E is currently off WWE TV, as he is suffering from an accidental broken neck in a match against Ridge Holland earlier this year.

What was the fan reaction to Big E's tweet?

The WWE Universe has also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the former WWE Champion's tweet.

One fan shared a picture of both superstars, calling them 'amazing'.

Another accused E of trying to flirt with Becky's mother.

Ryan C @Soak1313 @WWEBigE Somehow I feel like this is still about you flirting with her mum. @WWEBigE Somehow I feel like this is still about you flirting with her mum.

One was very complimentary, calling E one if the "good guys."

Another referred to both stars as their favorite, with an accompanying heart emoji.

A number of fans seem interested in a potential love-angle between E and Becky's mother.

Mr. Jones @Justin____Jones @WWEBigE Such a sweet thing to say about your soon to be daughter-in-law. @WWEBigE Such a sweet thing to say about your soon to be daughter-in-law.

It is interesting to see how far Becky Lynch has come since her WWE debut. You can read more about Big Time Becks by clicking right here.

