Big E sends a message to WWE's newest rising star

Big E has been on the sidelines since March 2022, and seemingly has a lot of time to watch the product. The former WWE Champion recently delivered a message to a rising star at NXT.

Je'Von Evans is one of the latest stars from the developmental system to make his debut on NXT television. Evans defeated SCRYPTS on his debut, while having the confidence to challenge then-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov in his second match, which was a losing effort.

In his third bout on NXT, Evans faced off against Oro Mensah of the Meta-Four and won with a little bit of help from Trick Williams. The current NXT Champion is not the only one who is a big fan of the high-flying 21-year-old.

Here's what Big E wrote on Twitter/X after watching Evans beat Mensah:

"Massive @WWEJeVonEvans fan."

Je'Von Evans returned the favor by claiming that he was a fan of Big E.

"Vice Versa OG," Evans replied.

The 38-year-old star knows a thing or two about high-flyers after teaming up with Kofi Kingston over the years. Evans has the potential to succeed as long as he improves on every facet of the business in NXT. It helps that the current NXT Champion and a former WWE Champion are fans of him already.

Update on Big E's potential return from neck injury

Big E has not wrestled since suffering a broken neck back in March 2022 on SmackDown in a match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. The former WWE Champion didn't undergo neck surgery, but had to endure a lot of rehab and visits to the doctor's office.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the New Day member opened up about his recovery and if he was ever going to get cleared to wrestle again. It should be noted that he fractured his C1 vertebrae, the same one Tyson Kidd broke and was forced to retire.

"The great thing is they put me in control of that. Obviously, I'm listening to the doctors. They know more than I do as far as my health and prognosis. It's one of those things where my ability to live my life day-to-day and to be in the gym is not compromised at all. But, obviously, getting in the ring and taking bumps, getting thrown on my back and my neck is a little bit different," Big E said.

The 38-year-old WWE Superstar has teased a potential return in the past. However, he has also hinted that he can be forced to hang up his wrestling boots. But it's all about how he's feeling and whether he is cleared to make a comeback by the company's doctors.