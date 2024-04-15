Big E sends public message to real-life girlfriend hours after announcing he's dating her

Big E has sent a message to his partner Kris Yim after making their relationship public.

E has been dating Kris for a while now and finally made the relationship public with a hilarious Instagram post. For those unaware, Kris is the real-life sister of WWE Superstar Mia Yim.

About two hours after sharing the post, Big E added an Instagram story and sent a heartfelt message to his partner.

Check it out below:

Big E's massive health update

It's been more than two years since E got injured on an episode of SmackDown. He posts occasional updates on his Instagram and Twitter handles, in regards to his possible return.

In his recent X post, he shared a heartbreaking message, hinting that he might never return to the ring. He did make it clear that he's free of pain and is in good health. Check out his post below:

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good."

The 38-year-old has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career so far. He is a part of one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, The New Day. Three years ago, WWE ranked the greatest tag teams in company history and put The New Day in the first spot.

E is also a former WWE Champion. In 2021, he won the top prize by cashing his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley. He held the belt for a few months before dropping it to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. His WWE title reign lasted 110 days.

