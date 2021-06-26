Big E to face current champion in a WWE Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight's SmackDown

Moments ago, WWE announced via its official Twitter account that Big E is set to face Intercontinental Champion Apollo in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The match is set to take place tonight on WWE SmackDown as the rivalry between Big E and Apollo continues. The two have been at odds since January when Apollo was introduced to the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Apollo was finally able to dethrone Big E and capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in a Nigerian Drum Fight. The match also saw the official debut of a new character, Commander Azeez, who now has the role of an enforcer to make sure Apollo doesn't lose the title.

Within the last six months, Big E and Apollo have faced each other multiple times and it seems like their dispute isn't ending any time soon. The winner of their encounter tonight will be guaranteed a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match set to take place on July 18.

Some Money in the Bank qualifiers took place on WWE RAW earlier this week

Money in the Bank

On this week's episode of RAW, the following Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches took place:

Ricochet vs AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs John Morrison

Riddle vs Drew McIntyre

Each of the aforementioned matches resulted in an upset as Ricochet, Morrison and Riddle were all able to pin the former WWE Champions to earn their spots in this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

From the women's division, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Nia and Shayna while Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

This year WWE plans to have 8 participants in each of the Money in the Bank ladder matches, unlike last year where there were 6 competitors per ladder match. Such a change could be due to the fact that Money in the Bank will be the first pay-per-view to have fans in attendance since WrestleMania.

Money in the Bank will take place on July 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be the second show with a live audience as WWE goes on tour starting with the July 16 edition of SmackDown.

Edited by Kevin C. Sullivan