Big E shares major career announcement

Big E made a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran made a surprise appearance on the show last month, but it did not go as planned.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, the former champion took to social media to make a huge announcement about his career. The 38-year-old revealed that he was cast in a major role outside the company and will be featured in the upcoming animated show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney Plus.

"Sitting on this news has been a task! Incredibly excited to voice a character in YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Premieres Wednesday, January 29th on @DisneyPlus!" he wrote.

E suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has not wrestled since. He appeared on the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW and tried to reunite with The New Day. However, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned him down and have since become major heels on the red brand.

Big E reacts to The New Day betraying him on WWE RAW

Big E recently shared his thoughts on The New Day turning their backs on him last month.

E has been keeping busy during his time away from the ring and was featured on the post-show following WWE RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this month. He discussed The New Day's betrayal and claimed that he thought Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be his brothers for a long time.

"I don't know what this current direction is of whining and complaining, b**ching and moaning. These are not the two men that I stood side by side for the last ten years. This version of those two, I don't recognize... I thought these would be my brothers for a long time coming. Clearly, we moved in very different directions, but I'm excited or interested to see what they do with their careers because right now, it's just kind of spinning," he added.

Big E was a very popular star during his time in the ring, and his charisma could help guide him to success outside the company. It will be fascinating to see if Big E ever does return to action down the line.

