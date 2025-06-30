Big E shares message after The New Day are defeated on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Big E shared a message on social media after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods suffered a massive setback on Monday Night RAW. The New Day lost the World Tag Team Championship on the show tonight.

Ad

In the first contest of the night, The New Day put their titles on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The two teams put forth a praiseworthy back-and-forth match that ended with Finn Balor nailing Xavier Woods with a Coup de Grâce to secure the win for his team.

After the match, Big E took to his X/Twitter account to seemingly share his reaction to The New Day's defeat. The 39-year-old posted a sarcastic "That's a shame" GIF.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the X/Twitter update below:

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Big E has been out of action due to a severe neck injury he suffered while competing in a tag team match in March 2022. He returned to Monday Night RAW last year in December to celebrate The New Day's 10-year anniversary. However, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston mocked their former tag team partner for not making a return from his injury and asked him to leave.

It will be interesting to see if the former New Day member will make his return to WWE programming to confront Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after the duo lost the World Tag Team Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action