Big E shares message after The New Day are defeated on WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Jun 30, 2025 23:52 GMT
The New Day backstage on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
The New Day backstage on RAW [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]

Former WWE Champion Big E shared a message on social media after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods suffered a massive setback on Monday Night RAW. The New Day lost the World Tag Team Championship on the show tonight.

In the first contest of the night, The New Day put their titles on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The two teams put forth a praiseworthy back-and-forth match that ended with Finn Balor nailing Xavier Woods with a Coup de Grâce to secure the win for his team.

After the match, Big E took to his X/Twitter account to seemingly share his reaction to The New Day's defeat. The 39-year-old posted a sarcastic "That's a shame" GIF.

You can check out the X/Twitter update below:

Big E has been out of action due to a severe neck injury he suffered while competing in a tag team match in March 2022. He returned to Monday Night RAW last year in December to celebrate The New Day's 10-year anniversary. However, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston mocked their former tag team partner for not making a return from his injury and asked him to leave.

It will be interesting to see if the former New Day member will make his return to WWE programming to confront Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after the duo lost the World Tag Team Championship.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
