Big E shares one major reason why Cody Rhodes needs to accept The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes is about to make what could be the biggest decision of his career at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Big E explained why the Undisputed WWE Champion might need to accept The Rock's offer later tonight.

The Final Boss revealed two weeks ago on SmackDown that he wanted Rhodes' soul in exchange for becoming his corporate champion. The Rock also gave The American Nightmare a small taste of the benefits of accepting his offer from last Friday, on the go-home edition of SmackDown yesterday.

According to Michael Cole on the Countdown to Elimination Chamber preshow, Cody Rhodes spent some time in Hollywood earlier this week. Rhodes accepted an invite from The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions and met with talent agents and movie producers. Big E then explained why Rhodes might be inclined to become The Final Boss' champion, pointing out to the wealth he'll be earning as a WWE Superstar and possibly a Hollywood movie star.

"Obviously, Cody's made a lot of money and his done so much for his family. But he has an opportunity with The Rock to make generational wealth. A kind of money that his daughter and her family continue to spend for generations. I think, oftentimes of people's career, Cody's knocking on the door at 40, 41. He might have five another 10 years tops in the ring. Now, what's next? What's that next step look like? And oftentimes, it's Hollywood," Big E said.

Cody Rhodes has already appeared on TV shows such as Arrow and will be part of the movie The Naked Gun later this year. Several current WWE stars have also signed with talent agencies, while others like The Rock, John Cena and Batista have already made it big in Hollywood.

