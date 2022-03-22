Big E opens up about his struggle with depression before WWE

Big E is known for his overwhelming joy and the way he spreads positive energy. That being said, he recently revealed that he struggled with depression in his early 20s.

The former WWE Champion took to his official Twitter account to respond to a clip from Ohio State University football star Harry Miller on the Today Show on Monday. In the clip, Miller explained why he needed to withdraw from a football career to focus solely on his mental health.

The New Day member seemed to relate a bit to the football star, as he shared his battle with depression before his career with WWE. He went on to mention that he was proud of Miller for openly discussing his mental health issues. The fan-favorite star also revealed a heartbreaking tidbit from his younger days.

"In my early 20s, I wanted to be famous so that when I committed suicide, someone would care," wrote Big E. "I never thought I could be free of the shear weight of my depression but here I am—alive and truly happy. Proud of you, @h_miller76."

Big E is still staying positive after his neck injury

These days, it seems like it's pretty difficult to derail Big E's overall positivity. He remains in good spirits even after he suffered a career-threatening neck injury on SmackDown.

The former champion provided a "brief life update" to show everyone that he's doing fine in the aftermath of his broken neck. The optimistic message was filled with gratitude for the fact that he got to enjoy another day walking outside around his neighborhood.

"I'm just here to provide a brief life update," said Big E. "Right now, I'm walking around in my neighborhood. It's about 80 degrees, not a cloud in the sky, wearing this matching Street Fighter -- you see it, you see the shorts, Street Fighter inspired fit by Middle of Beyond. And life is good. I got breath in my lungs. It's a beautiful day. Got my little taco meat out. Little chest hairs, we call them little taco meat. So that's my life. That's what's going on in my life. My neck might be broken. But my heart, it's still in there...I think. Yea, it's in there."

